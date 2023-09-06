Duplex sells for $715,000 in Cloverdale

A spacious two-unit house located at 403 Butler Court in Cloverdale has new owners.

The 2,416-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on Aug. 15, 2023. The $715,000 purchase price works out to $296 per square foot. This single-story duplex presents a total of four bedrooms and four baths. There is a lone fireplace indoors. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.