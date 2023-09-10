Duplex sells for $845,000 in Petaluma

749 Mountain View Avenue (Google Street View)

A two-unit house located at 749 Mountain View Avenue in Petaluma has new owners.

The 1,697-square-foot property, built in 1951, was sold on Aug. 17, 2023. The $845,000 purchase price works out to $498 per square foot. This single-story duplex features a total of three bedrooms and two baths. The interior features just one fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a single carport.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.