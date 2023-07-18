Duplex sells in Santa Rosa for $710,000

A 1,808-square-foot house built in 1969 has changed hands. The property located at 1447 Beachwood Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023, for $710,000, or $393 per square foot. This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,534 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.