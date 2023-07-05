Guerneville: See how much real estate prices have changed in the past 2 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Guerneville in the past two weeks was $647. That’s $150 more than the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Jenner, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $1,373.

The best deal can be found in Windsor, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $374.

In the past two weeks, a 680-square-foot home on Hidden Valley Road in Guerneville sold for $440,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Jun. 26.

