Guerneville: See how much real estate prices have changed in the past 3 weeks

The median price per square foot for a home in Guerneville in the past three weeks was $470. That’s the same price as the Sonoma County median.

The most expensive community in Sonoma County is Sea Ranch, where the median price per square foot in the past three weeks was $1,200.

The best deal can be found in Forestville, where the median price per square foot of a home sold was $310.

In the past three weeks, a 1,442-square-foot home on Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville sold for $679,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of May. 22.

