House in Cloverdale sells for $625,000

778 South Foothill Boulevard (Google Street View)

A 2,080-square-foot house built in 1999 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 778 South Foothill Boulevard in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 15, 2023, for $625,000, or $300 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In April 2023, a 2,056-square-foot home on Del Webb Drive in Cloverdale sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $331. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,518-square-foot home at 100 None in Cloverdale sold in September 2023 for $585,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Wisteria Circle in Cloverdale in April 2023 a 1,750-square-foot home was sold for $682,500, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.