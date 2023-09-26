House in Cloverdale sells for $629,000

26 Foster Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 26 Foster Court in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 6, 2023. The $629,000 purchase price works out to $427 per square foot.

The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 1,474 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In August 2023, a 1,526-square-foot home on Haehl Street in Cloverdale sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,424-square-foot home at 481 Haehl Street in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $446. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hillside Drive in Cloverdale in January 2023 a 2,157-square-foot home was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

