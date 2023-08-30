House in Cloverdale sells for $639,000

The property located at 546 Venezia Way in Cloverdale was sold on Aug. 11, 2023 for $639,000, or $496 per square foot. The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 1,288 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In January 2023, a 2,157-square-foot home on Hillside Drive in Cloverdale sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,140-square-foot home at 155 Grace Court in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $510,000, a price per square foot of $447. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Heidi Lane in Cloverdale in February 2023 a 1,073-square-foot home was sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.