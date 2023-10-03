House in Cloverdale sells for $750,000

The spacious property located at 606 Lake Street in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 18, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $347 per square foot.

The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 2,160 square feet. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a double carport.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,641-square-foot home at 414 East First Street in Cloverdale sold in September 2023 for $875,000, a price per square foot of $331. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,266-square-foot home on Oakbrook Lane in Cloverdale sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On South Jefferson Street in Cloverdale in July 2023 a 1,972-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $360. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.