House in Cloverdale sells for $770,000

123 Grape Gables Way (Google Street View)

A house located at 123 Grape Gables Way in Cloverdale has new owners.

The 1,886-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on April 22, 2024.

The $770,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,080-square-foot home at 137 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale sold in August 2023 for $525,000, a price per square foot of $486. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 1,821-square-foot home on Grape Gables Way in Cloverdale sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale in March 2024 a 1,685-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $377. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.