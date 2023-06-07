House in Cotati sells for $2.6 million

The spacious property located at 8924 Poplar Avenue in Cotati was sold on April 28, 2023. The $2,574,000 purchase price works out to $246 per square foot. The house, built in 1933, has an interior space of 10,465 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4.8-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In May 2023, a 3,780-square-foot home on West Railroad Avenue in Cotati sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $344.

A 2,282-square-foot home at 504 West Railroad Avenue in Cotati sold in February 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $438.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.