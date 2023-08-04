House in Forestville sells for $1.1 million

A house located at 7520 Mirabel Road in Forestville has new owners. The 1,782-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on July 18, 2023. The $1,125,000 purchase price works out to $631 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 1.5-acre.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,412-square-foot home at 7570 Mirabel Road in Forestville sold in July 2023 for $749,000, a price per square foot of $530. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2023, a 1,412-square-foot home on Mirabel Road in Forestville sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Covey Road in Forestville in June 2023 a 2,640-square-foot home was sold for $1,014,000, a price per square foot of $384. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.