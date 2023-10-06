House in Forestville sells for $1.2 million

A house located at 10802 River Drive in Forestville has new owners.

The 1,952-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on Sept. 20, 2023, for $1,150,000, or $589 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Old River Road in Forestville in June 2023 a 3,424-square-foot home was sold for $2,200,000, a price per square foot of $643. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 576-square-foot home on Old River Road in Forestville sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $694. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

A 2,431-square-foot home at 10839 Rio Vista Road in Forestville sold in December 2022 for $400,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.