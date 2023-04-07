House in Forestville sells for $590,000

The property located at 5860 Orchard Lane in Forestville was sold on March 16, 2023 for $590,000, or $307 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,920 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6.1-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.