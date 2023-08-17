House in Forestville sells for $855,000

A house located at 5653 Hwy 116 in Forestville has new owners. The 1,432-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on July 28, 2023, for $855,000, or $597 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.8-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.