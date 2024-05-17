House in Forestville sells for $955,500

A 2,640-square-foot house built in 1916 has changed hands.

The spacious historic property located at 7357 Covey Road in Forestville was sold on April 29, 2024, for $955,500, or $362 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property's lot measures 3.8-acre square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,412-square-foot home at 7570 Mirabel Road in Forestville sold in February 2023 for $515,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Mirabel Road in Forestville in July 2023 a 1,412-square-foot home was sold for $749,000, a price per square foot of $530. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In April 2024, a 1,450-square-foot home on Spring Drive in Forestville sold for $599,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.