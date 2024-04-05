House in Glen Ellen sells for $2.1 million

The spacious property located at 3460 Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen was sold on March 18, 2024.

The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $650 per square foot.

The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 3,232 square feet.

The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5.0-acre.

