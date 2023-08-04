House in Glen Ellen sells for $2.2 million

A 2,999-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 13240 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen was sold on July 18, 2023, for $2,200,000, or $734 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property encompasses a generous 3.1-acre of land.

