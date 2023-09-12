House in Graton sells for $799,000

3101 Brush Street (Google Street View)

A house built in 1986 has changed hands.

The property located at 3101 Brush Street in Graton was sold on Aug. 23, 2023. The purchase price was $799,000. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Grey Street in Graton in March 2023 a 1,332-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,816-square-foot home at 3625 Edison Street in Graton sold in February 2023 for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $881. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,297-square-foot home on Railroad Street in Graton sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $522. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.