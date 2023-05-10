House in Guerneville sells for $550,000

A house located at 15521 Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville has a new owner. The 1,000-square-foot property, built in 1962, was sold on April 21, 2023, for $550,000, or $550 per square foot. The property features one bedroom and one bath. The unit sits on a 9,500-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.