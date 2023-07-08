House in Healdsburg sells for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 870 Fitchview Lane in Healdsburg has new owners. The 2,622-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on June 16, 2023. The $1,100,000 purchase price works out to $420 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 1.1-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.