A house located at 258 Lorraine Court in Healdsburg has new owners. The 1,874-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on March 9, 2023. The $1,945,500 purchase price works out to $1,038 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,480-square-foot home at 1517 Spruce Way in Healdsburg sold in January 2023 for $1,252,000, a price per square foot of $505.

In December 2022, a 2,665-square-foot home on Stirrup Loop in Healdsburg sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $394.

On Canyon Run in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 1,714-square-foot home was sold for $930,000, a price per square foot of $543.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.