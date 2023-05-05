House in Healdsburg sells for $825,000

A house located at 111 Philip Drive in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,435-square-foot property, built in 1997, was sold on April 18, 2023. The $825,000 purchase price works out to $575 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Lorraine Court in Healdsburg in March 2023 a 2,248-square-foot home was sold for $1,237,500, a price per square foot of $550.

A 2,480-square-foot home at 1517 Spruce Way in Healdsburg sold in January 2023 for $1,252,000, a price per square foot of $505.

In March 2023, a 1,874-square-foot home on Lorraine Court in Healdsburg sold for $1,945,500, a price per square foot of $1,038.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.