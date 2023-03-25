House in Healdsburg sells for $825,000

A 1,426-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands. The new owners acquired the property at 836 University Street on March 2, 2023. A house located at 836 University Street in Healdsburg has new owners. The 1,426-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on March 2, 2023. The $825,000 purchase price works out to $579 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,089-square-foot home on Maxwell Street in Healdsburg sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $661.

A 1,092-square-foot home at 1006 Sunnyside Drive in Healdsburg sold in February 2023 for $555,000, a price per square foot of $508.

On Grant Street in Healdsburg in February 2023 a 1,720-square-foot home was sold for $1,575,000, a price per square foot of $916.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.