House in Kenwood sells for $1.3 million

A house located at 9305 Clyde Avenue in Kenwood has new owners. The property, built in 1963, was sold on July 20, 2023. The purchase price was $1,299,000. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a detached three-car garage. The property encompasses a generous 0.5-acre of land.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In July 2023, a 1,250-square-foot home on Laurel Avenue in Kenwood sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $664. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,080-square-foot home at 116 Misbro Way in Kenwood sold in January 2023 for $915,000, a price per square foot of $847. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Brown Avenue in Kenwood in March 2023 a 1,075-square-foot home was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $693. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.