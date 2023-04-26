House in Kenwood sells for $1.7 million

A historic house located at 150 Mervin Avenue in Kenwood has a new owner. The 1,112-square-foot property, built in 1920, was sold on April 4, 2023, for $1,700,000, or $1,529 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bathroom, a garage, and one parking space. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

