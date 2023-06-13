House in Kenwood sells for $4.6 million

A spacious house located at 1400 Lawndale Road in Kenwood has a new owner. The 3,946-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on May 26, 2023. The $4,600,000 purchase price works out to $1,166 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.

