House in Occidental sells for $1.2 million

3973 Joy Road (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 3973 Joy Road in Occidental has new owners.

The 2,758-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on April 12, 2024.

The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $417 per square foot.

This two-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and five baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating. In addition, the home features an attached garage. In addition to its 0.6-acre lot size, the property's backyard offers a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 4,520-square-foot home on Joy Road in Occidental sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,955-square-foot home at 3565 Joy Road in Occidental sold in May 2023 for $1,450,000, a price per square foot of $742. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Joy Road in Occidental in June 2023 a 1,832-square-foot home was sold for $960,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.