House in Occidental sells for $1 million

A 1,640-square-foot house built in 1982 has changed hands. The property located at 16916 Lauri Lane in Occidental was sold on July 24, 2023. The $1,008,500 purchase price works out to $615 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage. Situated on a spacious 2.6-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.