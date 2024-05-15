House in Occidental sells for $2.3 million

A spacious house located at 1115 Bohemian Lane in Occidental has a new owner.

The 2,905-square-foot property, built in 1982, was sold on April 23, 2024, for $2,300,000, or $792 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. In addition to its 3.5-acre lot size, the property's backyard offers a pool.

