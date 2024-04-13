House in Penngrove sells for $1.3 million

A spacious house located at 6129 Lichau Road in Penngrove has new owners.

The 5,511-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on March 26, 2024, for $1,315,000, or $239 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with heat pump heating. The property occupies a lot of 9.1-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In November 2023, a 3,880-square-foot home on Eagle Ridge Road in Penngrove sold for $1,230,000, a price per square foot of $317. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,845-square-foot home at 6045 Hyland Way in Penngrove sold in January 2024 for $995,000, a price per square foot of $539. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.