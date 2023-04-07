A 2,894-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4010 Susan Lane in Penngrove was sold on March 22, 2023. The $1,575,000 purchase price works out to $544 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.