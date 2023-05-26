House in Penngrove sells for $1 million

A spacious house located at 408 Ronsheimer Road in Penngrove has new owners. The 2,354-square-foot property, built in 1953, was sold on May 5, 2023, for $1,000,000, or $425 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.