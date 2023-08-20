House in Petaluma sells for $1.2 million

A house located at 3738 Roblar Road in Petaluma has a new owner. The 1,816-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on Aug. 2, 2023, for $1,200,000, or $661 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.