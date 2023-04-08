House in Petaluma sells for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 1680 Chapman Lane in Petaluma was sold on March 23, 2023. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The house, built in 1949, has an interior space of 3,143 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a detached garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 6.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Chapman Lane in Petaluma in December 2022 a 4,277-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $164.

A 2,698-square-foot home at 940 Chapman Lane in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $2,375,000, a price per square foot of $880.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.