House in Petaluma sells for $1.3 million

A 1,232-square-foot house built in 1935 has changed hands.

The property located at 4945 D Street Extension in Petaluma was sold on March 20, 2024, for $1,300,000, or $1,055 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of four bedrooms and one bath. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property sits on a 6.3-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.