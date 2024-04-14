House in Petaluma sells for $1.4 million

A spacious house located at 475 King Road in Petaluma has a new owner.

The 2,016-square-foot property, built in 1940, was sold on March 25, 2024.

The $1,425,000 purchase price works out to $707 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a detached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property sits on a 6.0-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In August 2023, a home on Queens Lane in Petaluma sold for $775,000.

A 3,111-square-foot home at 275 Sprauer Road in Petaluma sold in January 2024 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

