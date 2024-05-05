House in Petaluma sells for $1.6 million

The property located at 6210 Lakeville Highway in Petaluma was sold on April 16, 2024.

The $1,620,000 purchase price works out to $941 per square foot.

The house, built in 1936, has an interior space of 1,722 square feet.

This single-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. In addition, the house provides a carport. The lot of the property covers an area of 15.8-acre.

