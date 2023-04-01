House in Petaluma sells for $2.4 million

The spacious property located at 940 Chapman Lane in Petaluma was sold on March 8, 2023 for $2,375,000, or $880 per square foot. The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 2,698 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and two baths. It sits on a 2.3-acre lot.

