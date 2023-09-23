House in Petaluma sells for $510,000

1282 McGregor Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,025-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands.

The property located at 1282 McGregor Avenue in Petaluma was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $510,000 purchase price works out to $498 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,387-square-foot home at 420 Cortez Drive in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On McGregor Avenue in Petaluma in April 2023 a 1,330-square-foot home was sold for $855,000, a price per square foot of $643. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 1,045-square-foot home on Williams Drive in Petaluma sold for $641,000, a price per square foot of $613. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

