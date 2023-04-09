House in Petaluma sells for $785,000

A house located at 912 Wood Lane in Petaluma has a new owner. The 1,464-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on March 13, 2023. The $785,000 purchase price works out to $536 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,500-square-foot home at 920 Saint Francis Drive in Petaluma sold in December 2022 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $543.

In December 2022, a 1,565-square-foot home on Pacific Avenue in Petaluma sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $463.

On Carob Court in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,785-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $381.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.