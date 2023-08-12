House in Petaluma sells for $848,000

A 1,549-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The property located at 710 Judith Court in Petaluma was sold on July 24, 2023. The $848,000 purchase price works out to $547 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property's lot measures 3,484 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,728-square-foot home at 322 Vallejo Street in Petaluma sold in July 2023 for $985,000, a price per square foot of $570. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 839-square-foot home on East D Street in Petaluma sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $900. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Wilson Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,237-square-foot home was sold for $698,000, a price per square foot of $564. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.