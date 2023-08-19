House in Petaluma sells for $875,000

A spacious house located at 1620 Putnam Way in Petaluma has new owners. The 2,159-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on July 28, 2023, for $875,000, or $405 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,366-square-foot home at 1704 Sarkesian Drive in Petaluma sold in June 2023 for $775,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,470-square-foot home on Pheasant Drive in Petaluma sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $629. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Putnam Way in Petaluma in April 2023 a 2,159-square-foot home was sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $373. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.