House in Petaluma sells for $895,000

A historic house located at 1017 B Street in Petaluma has a new owner. The 1,991-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on March 17, 2023, for $895,000, or $450 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In January 2023, a 2,516-square-foot home on B Street in Petaluma sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $477.

A 1,068-square-foot home at 24 Webster Street in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $710,000, a price per square foot of $665.

On Haven Drive in Petaluma in February 2023 a 2,340-square-foot home was sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $577.

