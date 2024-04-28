House in Petaluma sells for $940,000

1767 Tessa Way (Google Street View)

A 2,144-square-foot house built in 2006 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1767 Tessa Way in Petaluma was sold on April 4, 2024. The $940,000 purchase price works out to $438 per square foot.

This two-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 3,484-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In May 2023, a 2,576-square-foot home on Southview Drive in Petaluma sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $378. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Sage Way in Petaluma in January 2023 a 2,141-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,173-square-foot home at 1818 Mariposa Drive in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $1,175,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

