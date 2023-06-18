House in Petaluma sells for $950,000

A 2,037-square-foot house built in 1950 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 203 Douglas Street in Petaluma was sold on June 1, 2023, for $950,000, or $466 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Eighth Street in Petaluma in February 2023 a 1,684-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $549. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In March 2023, a 1,619-square-foot home on Post Street in Petaluma sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $420. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,516-square-foot home at 931 B Street in Petaluma sold in January 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $477. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.