House in Rohnert Park sells for $677,000

7257 Circle Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 7257 Circle Drive in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 1,480-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on March 14, 2024, for $677,000, or $457 per square foot.

This single-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,391-square-foot home at 7224 Circle Drive in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $665,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Circle Drive in Rohnert Park in July 2023 a 1,280-square-foot home was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $512. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,364-square-foot home on Coronado Court in Rohnert Park sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

