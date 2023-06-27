House in Rohnert Park sells for $696,000

A house located at 799 Carlita Circle in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,510-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on June 9, 2023. The $696,000 purchase price works out to $461 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Coronado Court in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,364-square-foot home was sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,391-square-foot home on Circle Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $478. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,762-square-foot home at 7191 Barbi Lane in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.