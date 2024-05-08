House in Rohnert Park sells for $700,000

8033 Adrian Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,188-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands.

The property located at 8033 Adrian Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on April 15, 2024, for $700,000, or $589 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,969 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Dyquisto Way in Cotati in February 2024 a 2,016-square-foot home was sold for $728,500, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,016-square-foot home on Dyquisto Way in Cotati sold for $711,500, a price per square foot of $353. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 39 Lipton Way in Cotati sold in January 2024 for $678,000, a price per square foot of $522. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.