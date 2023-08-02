House in Rohnert Park sells for $700,000

A 980-square-foot house built in 1981 has changed hands. The property located at 1354 Gaspar Court in Rohnert Park was sold on July 11, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $714 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property occupies a lot of 4,356 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,358-square-foot home on Gloria Court in Rohnert Park sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $295. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,358-square-foot home at 1409 Gillpepper Lane in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Heath Circle in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 1,576-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $431. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.